ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

FILM
REVIEWS

FILM<br>REVIEWSFILM<br>REVIEWS

A Quiet Place

“A Quiet Place” is exactly 90 minutes long, or short. It may not make the masterpiece cut, but this little horror thriller is enormously entertaining, because it’s organized around a terrific idea—the necessity of absolute silence.

Apr 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Most movies are longer, not to mention louder, than they need to be—so much so that I’ve become a running-time bigot. When I learn that a film I’m about to see will run its course in 90 minutes or thereabouts, I assume it to be a masterpiece unless proved otherwise. “A Quiet Place” is exactly 90 minutes long, or short. It may not make the masterpiece cut, but this little horror thriller is enormously entertaining, because it’s organized around a terrific idea—the necessity of absolute silence.

What a concept, right? A film that pulls its audience in with the absence of sound. All films did that during the silent era, but this one, directed by John Krasinski, is very much a soundie, if seldom a talkie. In a rural corner of a post-apocalyptic world, a husband and his pregnant wife, played by Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, are trying to protect their three children from a newly evolved evil—a ghastly plague of blind monsters who listen for the slightest sound, then devour the hapless human who made it.

The practical results of the family’s plight are many. Wherever they go, indoors or out, they walk barefoot, on tiptoe, with bated breath. They play music, or listen for any messages from the outside world, only through earphones. Mostly they communicate in sign language, and they sign exclusively when the conversation includes the oldest child, Regan, who is deaf. (She’s played by Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf, and a wonderful young actress.)

The movie is smart, spare and shrewd – and enjoyably shameless in its use of several classic suspense tropes. And Krasinski is affecting in his role of a father fearing the worst for his children: “Who are we,” he asks, “if we can’t protect them?” Emily Blunt, who’s superb throughout, gives new meaning in her performance to the pain of childbirth.

There’s reason to be grateful any time a genre movie transcends the genre’s limits. But this is a special case, a modest production that addresses the sensory overload disorder that afflicts today’s moviegoers. As mainstream movies struggle to keep their place in an ever more crowded and competitive media world, they all but nuke us with sights and sounds—screens full of dense imagery, speakers pumping out decibels up to, or beyond, the threshold of pain. It’s a formula for passivity, a dulling of perception in the realm of recoiling senses. By contrast, the most formidable weapon brought to bear by “A Quiet Place” is sensory underload. The film invites, and rewards, emotional acuity. It keeps you listening, not just watching, whets your dramatic appetite by tickling your tympanic membrane. And it’s a movie, in the classical sense of the term, a story perfectly unsuited to long-form TV. No need for extended binging here; the binge is brief, and fulfilling.

I’m Joe Morgenstern. I’ll be back on KCRW next week with more reviews.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Morgenstern

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Film Reviews

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
DMV begins issuing permits for self driving cars in California
For The Curious Blog

DMV begins issuing permits for self driving cars in California Beginning Monday, April 2 the California DMV had the authority to issue permits for companies pursuing Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) to test on public roads without drivers. These self driving cars… Read More

Apr 05, 2018

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his death
For The Curious Blog

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his death People across the country will be taking time out today to mark the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King has, of course,… Read More

Apr 04, 2018

Who should be LAPD’s next chief?
For The Curious Blog

Who should be LAPD’s next chief? Chief Charlie Beck has announced he is stepping down on June 27 and the hunt for his successor is on. Thirty one people have applied for the job, including some… Read More

Mar 29, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed