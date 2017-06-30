The sensationally entertaining Baby Driver is about a baby-faced getaway driver who's called Baby, reasonably enough. The elements are as old as the Hollywood Hills: pop, rock, romance, shiny rides, daring heists, blazing guns, blood in the streets, the lure of the road. Plus charming bits of dance, and movie history. Yet director Edgar Wright has put these pieces together into a motion picture that moves to familiar beats in new ways.
Baby Driver
Baby Driver is a time-capsule testament to the primacy of music and movement in contemporary life; the beat is both the medium and the message.
Podcast Subscribe Apple Podcasts Google Play RSS