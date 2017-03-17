Whatever else it may lack, Disney's new live-action film, Beauty and the Beast, generates huge jolts of visual energy.
Photo: Dan Stevens and Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Plus Bonus Features)
David Hoberman
Beauty and the Beast
More is less in Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast — so much less that this crazily cluttered venture in industrial entertainment betrays the essence of what made the 1991 animated feature a beloved classic.
Whatever else it may lack, Disney's new live-action film, Beauty and the Beast, generates huge jolts of visual energy.
Photo: Dan Stevens and Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Plus Bonus Features)
David Hoberman