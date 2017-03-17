ON AIR
More is less in Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast — so much less that this crazily cluttered venture in industrial entertainment betrays the essence of what made the 1991 animated feature a beloved classic. 

Mar 17, 2017

Whatever else it may lack, Disney's new live-action film, Beauty and the Beast, generates huge jolts of visual energy.

