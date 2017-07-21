The scale of Dunkirk is immense, and all the more so in IMAX, which is the way you should see it. The drama turns on individuals and their feelings — of terror, excruciating vulnerability and fragile hope that they will make it back home, only 26 miles across the English Channel.
Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is an astonishing evocation of a crucial event during the first year of World War II. It’s something new in the annals of war films — an intimate epic.
