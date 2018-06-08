ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

FILM
REVIEWS

FILM<br>REVIEWSFILM<br>REVIEWS

Hereditary

I’m happy to bring news about “Hereditary,” a sensationally scary debut feature by Ari Aster.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 08, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

I’m happy to bring news about “Hereditary,” a sensationally scary debut feature by Ari Aster. The family in this film is unhappy in ways that Tolstoy could never have dreamed of. Do its mysterious woes flow from nature, nurture or neither? I wouldn’t tell you even if I was sure, and it doesn’t matter all that much by the climax, which would be over the top if much of the film weren’t flying at the same altitude. What I will say is that a meta-mystery lurks here—how it is that this horror flick can be so shocking, so genuinely upsetting in spasms and spurts, yet at the same time so madly entertaining.

One answer is elegance. At the ripe young age of 31, Ari Aster brings impeccable technique and perfectly calibrated tone to his writing and direction. The e-word applies as well to the production design, the cinematography, the music and the editing.

The other answer is Toni Collette. She plays Annie, a wife and mother who’s just lost her own mom. Annie is at the center of this carnival of grief, and Collette gives herself to the role with all the restraint of a hurricane system making landfall.

Annie is an artist, a balsa-wood miniaturist who sublimates her life experience into eerily detailed models; she also builds doll houses that give the film its wonderfully distinctive visual motif—various houses inside a house that, like Russian dolls trapped in larger dolls, convey an impression of lives imprisoned by forces they can’t control. (In one example of Annie’s work, never mind her consuming curiosity about matters of the occult, a treatise called “Norms on Discerning Presumed Apparitions” can be seen on her computer, and on a teeny-tiny computer that she’s fashioned for a tiny room.)

So far I’ve said nothing about what happens, and I won’t, except to give you a heads-up on the subject of heads, and to note that, in variously ghastly ways, badness befalls everyone in this equal- opportunity collection of victims, meaning Annie’s husband, Steve, is played by Gabriel Byrne. Millie Shapiro is their daughter, Charlie, and Alex Wolff is their son, Peter. At least for a while, Peter seems to have the best shot at a normal life, and I don’t mean apparition- discerning norms. Ann Dowd brings serious spookiness to the enterprise as Joan, a friend in need for Annie and an avocational spirit medium.

Treatises could and probaby will be written on the film’s many and diverse sources of inspiration—the heredity of “Hereditary.” Some of them are easy to infer (“The Exorcist,” Medea, “Mommy Dearest,” Henry James and, why not, “Welcome To the Doll House”) Others are stated aloud, such breezy characters as Iphigenia and Clytemnestra. But the main wellspring of inspiration is the filmmaker’s own imagination. Haunted-house movies come and go. Here’s a haunted- houses movie for the ages.

I’m Joe Morgenstern. I’ll be back on KCRW next week with more reviews.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Morgenstern

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Film Reviews

Summer 1993
Film Reviews

Summer 1993

7 MIN, 17 SEC May 25, 2018

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement
For The Curious Blog

Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement ﻿ In the 1960s, Latino and Filipino farmworkers in California’s Central Valley were struggling to unionize in a battle for better pay and labor conditions. More fundamentally, they were fighting… Read More

Jun 04, 2018

Where to vote in the June 5 California Primary
For The Curious Blog

Where to vote in the June 5 California Primary Get your personalized ballot information before you vote. Then got to the polls! Read More

Jun 04, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed