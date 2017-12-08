I, Tonya is a feel-real film, a sharp-witted, tough-minded biopic about Tonya Harding, the 1991 US figure skating champion and two-time Olympian who skated rinks around most of her rivals but never became America’s sweetheart.
I, Tonya
Impressive in its own right, the movie I, Tonya is also a cure for all those feel-good films about innately noble athletes who manage to triumph over impossible odds.
Joe Morgenstern
