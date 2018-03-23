ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

FILM
REVIEWS

FILM<br>REVIEWSFILM<br>REVIEWS

Isle of Dogs

“Isle of Dogs” is clever, funny, startlingly beautiful, politically acute and surprisingly heartfelt.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

When we were kids we didn’t know or care how movies were made. We just watched them in a state of rapture. It’s hard to recapture that state of mind, of course, but not impossible, as “Isle of Dogs” shows. Wes Anderson’s joyous stop-motion feature looks and sounds like nothing we’ve encountered before, including his previous stop-motion feature, “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” which was pretty wonderful too. This one follows its own goofy rules, fills the screen with astonishing images, tells a touching tale of outcast dogs and a faithful boy, and does so with the liveliest kind of deadpan wit.

The story is set 20 years in the future in Japan – a Japan that, for all its advanced technology, recalls the early gangster sagas of Akira Kurosawa, with their noirish plots and explosive consonants. A scowling thug called Mayor Kobayashi runs Megasaki City—he looks a lot like Toshiro Mifune—and he’s responded to a surfeit of canines and an outbreak of snout fever by banishing all dogs to Trash Island, a vast garbage dump off the Japanese coast.

The hero of the piece is a 12-year- old boy named Atari, who’s Kobayashi’s ward. Atari flies himself to the island in a hijacked plane to find and then rescue his own dog, a beloved pooch named Spots. The plane is a Junior-Turbo Prop XJ-750; that means it’s a sweet little toy that seems to have been cobbled together from mismatched parts.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” was memorably clever and very funny. “Isle of Dogs” is clever, funny, startlingly beautiful, politically acute and surprisingly heartfelt. The voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum and Greta Gerwig. The politics are Orwellian, with Trumpian overtones. Mayor Kobayashi is a strongman in the modern mold. He’s fanning the flames of public fear about a canine plague for which a cure has already been found, but secretly concealed. His opponent, the Science Party candidate, has been sent to prison.

On Trash Island, though, the drama is less political than human in the case of young Atari, who writes a haiku about dogs, love, spring, eternity and other subjects), and it’s quasi-but- deeply human in the case of the dogs, who yearn for the good old days with adoring masters or mistresses. It’s a defining moment for these frightened and depressed exiles, and for Chief, their leader. “We’re a pack of scary, indestructible alpha dogs!” he tells them in an effort to lift their tails and stiffen their spines. But there’s also time for romance. “I’m not a violent dog,” Chief insists to the lissome Nutmeg. “I don’t know why I bite.” Her reply is all he could ask for: “I’m not attracted to tame animals.” Mr. Anderson’s film is all a movie lover could ask for. It’s the canine version of the cat’s meow.

I’m Joe Morgenstern. I’ll be back on KCRW next week with more reviews.

CREDITS

Images from the "Isle of Dogs"  courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Host:
Joe Morgenstern

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Film Reviews

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Anti-gun violence activist: ‘I’m so, so angry because it just keeps happening and it doesn’t have to’
For The Curious Blog

Anti-gun violence activist: ‘I’m so, so angry because it just keeps happening and it doesn’t have to’ (Photo: Demonstration organized by Teens For Gun Reform, an organization created by students in the Washington DC area, in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School… Read More

Mar 23, 2018

Heavy rains bring mandatory evacuations
For The Curious Blog

Heavy rains bring mandatory evacuations Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for a number of communities in Los Angeles County as an intense storm system continues to make its way across the Southland. Periods of… Read More

Mar 21, 2018

Facing uncertainty in the US, a Dreamer moves to Mexico
For The Curious Blog

Facing uncertainty in the US, a Dreamer moves to Mexico Undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as kids may feel like they are in never-ending limbo. President Trump wants to phase out the deferred action for childhood arrivals… Read More

Mar 19, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed