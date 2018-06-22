ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

FILM
REVIEWS

FILM<br>REVIEWSFILM<br>REVIEWS

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

An imminent threat of extinction drives the narrative. It’s three years after the previous film, “Jurassic World,” and the collapse of the theme park on Isla Nublar. The dinosaurs have the island to themselves, but a volcanic eruption threatens to wipe them out.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 22, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Think of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” as a display of animal husbandry—a movie studio doing every damn thing it could think of to keep its most profitable menagerie from going extinct. After a quarter- century the franchise may be terminally long in the tooth, or teeth; a lot of this fifth iteration is flat-out absurd. Yet it’s also funny, intriguingly dark and visually sumptuous. The first word of dialogue is “relax,” which serves as good advice, since the special effects look special once again, and the bad guys get eaten eventually.

An imminent threat of extinction drives the narrative. It’s three years after the previous film, “Jurassic World,” and the collapse of the theme park on Isla Nublar. The dinosaurs have the island to themselves, but a volcanic eruption threatens to wipe them out. That renews a crucial question for dinosaur lovers, Owen Grady, the trainer played by Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing, the operations manager of the defunct park. These animals were cloned from ancient DNA—do they deserve the same protection as the rest of the planet’s species? The question has a certain emotional charge, because the movie manages to evoke plenty of empathy for the plus-size creatures. They’ve been brought to the screen this time around mainly through puppetry, with impressive results. When Owen and Claire return to the island, he reconnects with Blue, the supersmart raptor from the previous installment, and a convincingly deep relationship resumes on both sides of the species divide.

The director was the Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (“The Orphanage,” “The Impossible”). He is good with action—fireballs and lava flows send all creatures nasty and nice into headlong flight—and allows human moments to breathe and resonate. The first half—the much stronger half—starts with an evacuation on a scale slightly more modest than Dunkirk. The plan is to move the evacuees to a safe sanctuary somewhere else. But the lure of these fabulous beasts leads dubious characters to devious deeds (chief among the villains is Rafe Spall’s Eli Mills) and bends the plot back toward the goal of the previous film—weaponizing the dinos, or worse.

The second half falls into “Night at the Museum” chaos, with most of the island’s displaced population rampaging through a vast gothic mansion. The scattershot quality is crazy-making, but still entertaining if you keep your expectations in check. I laughed a lot, and enjoyed the scenery. Jeff Goldblum makes little more than a cameo appearance as the chaos theoretician Ian Malcolm; he hasn’t been seen in Jurassic precincts since “The Lost World” in 1997. But now Dr. Malcolm is a wise old man of modern science, and he gets to warn that we’ve entered a new era in which genetic power has been unleashed. Meaning watch out, this old franchise hasn’t gasped its last gasp.

I’m Joe Morgenstern. I’ll be back on KCRW next week with more reviews.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Morgenstern

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Film Reviews

Summer 1993
Film Reviews

Summer 1993

7 MIN, 17 SEC May 25, 2018

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert
For The Curious Blog

The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert Cuyama is one of 21 critically overdrafted groundwater basins in the state. Now, the community must come together and figure out a way forward before there’s nothing left. Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains
For The Curious Blog

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains Social media giant Snap Inc. is moving out of Venice, the city that presided over its now $3 billion success story. The news comes as a relief to many in… Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed