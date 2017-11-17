ON AIR
Justice League

This new film is a crowd-pleaser only if you're part of a comics-obsessed crowd. 

Nov 17, 2017

Justice League is a wilted superhero salad from the DC Cinematic Universe. Vast riches have been heaped on the production, to benumbing effect.

Host:
Joe Morgenstern

