Justice League is a wilted superhero salad from the DC Cinematic Universe. Vast riches have been heaped on the production, to benumbing effect.
Justice League
This new film is a crowd-pleaser only if you're part of a comics-obsessed crowd.
Podcast Subscribe Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Play RSS
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Morgenstern
More From Film Reviews
LATEST BLOG POSTS
For The Curious Blog
Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More
For The Curious Blog
4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More