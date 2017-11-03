ON AIR
Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig is one of the pre-eminent actors of our time, and fine actors often make good directors. And she's no stranger to the art of the screenplay.

Nov 03, 2017

Once you've seen Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird — even while you're watching it, with a grin stuck on your face — you want to give thanks for how wonderful it is, how wise and funny and full of grace.

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig

Host:
Joe Morgenstern

