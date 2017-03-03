ON AIR
FILM<br>REVIEWS

Logan

The slashing starts early in Logan – no surprise, since it's an R-rated action thriller about Wolverine, also known as Logan, the "X-Men" character with the tortured psyche and retractable claws.

Mar 03, 2017

The level of violence in Logan may prompt some to wonder what the world is coming to, but the R-rating does represent truth in advertising, and it's conferred a kind of liberation on what turns out to be the best superhero film that's ever come out of the comic-book world.

Hugh Jackman has said this will be the last time he plays Wolverine. Logan is a perfect send-off for him, and a grand climax for his character, a film that swings freely, even operatically, between incipient tragedy and beckoning hope.

