The level of violence in Logan may prompt some to wonder what the world is coming to, but the R-rating does represent truth in advertising, and it's conferred a kind of liberation on what turns out to be the best superhero film that's ever come out of the comic-book world.

Hugh Jackman has said this will be the last time he plays Wolverine. Logan is a perfect send-off for him, and a grand climax for his character, a film that swings freely, even operatically, between incipient tragedy and beckoning hope.