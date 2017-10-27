ON AIR
Suburbicon; Novitiate

Joe's got two movies this week, one good and one really, really bad...

Oct 27, 2017

Suburbicon is a black comedy that's not only unfunny but deeply dislikable. It's the result of exhuming an old unproduced Coen Brothers script about murder and perversity, then combining it with a facile denunciation of white racism in 1950s suburbia.

Novitiate is a debut feature, written and directed by Maggie Betts and set mostly in the early 1960s, in a cloistered convent in rural Tennessee. In a time of reflexive irony and glib sophistication, Betts has made a lovely film about love of God — about marriage to God — and given it a political dimension as well.

Host:
Joe Morgenstern

Oct 27, 2017

