The Space between Us; I Am Not Your Negro

Sometimes movies are just plain bad, but sometimes they're distinctively bad. The Space between Us takes a delicious cake for stupidity – it's a sci-fi romance for young adults.

Feb 03, 2017

The Space Between Us plays out on two planets, Mars and Earth, while the production plies its own orbit in a state of zero gravity, zero nuance and subzero sense.

 

Blissful idiocy can be fun – but if you want something serious, and enriching, Joe suggests I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck's documentary portrait of the writer and social critic James Baldwin. It's an evocation of a passionate soul in a tumultuous era, a film that uses Baldwin's fiery denuncations of racism to illuminate the struggle for civil rights. 

I Am Not Your Negro

Raoul Peck

