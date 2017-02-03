The Space Between Us plays out on two planets, Mars and Earth, while the production plies its own orbit in a state of zero gravity, zero nuance and subzero sense.

Blissful idiocy can be fun – but if you want something serious, and enriching, Joe suggests I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck's documentary portrait of the writer and social critic James Baldwin. It's an evocation of a passionate soul in a tumultuous era, a film that uses Baldwin's fiery denuncations of racism to illuminate the struggle for civil rights.