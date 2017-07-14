The apes are the good guys in War for the Planet of the Apes, but the humans who made the movie do our species proud.
Photo: Andy Serkis in War for the Planet of the Apes
War for the Planet of the Apes
If you listened to War for the Planet of the Apes with your eyes closed, the music alone would let you know you were in the presence of a grand adventure.
The apes are the good guys in War for the Planet of the Apes, but the humans who made the movie do our species proud.
Photo: Andy Serkis in War for the Planet of the Apes