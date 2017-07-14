ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

FILM
REVIEWS

FILM<br>REVIEWSFILM<br>REVIEWS

War for the Planet of the Apes

If you listened to War for the Planet of the Apes with your eyes closed, the music alone would let you know you were in the presence of a grand adventure. 

COMING SOON

Jul 14, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

The apes are the good guys in War for the Planet of the Apes, but the humans who made the movie do our species proud. 

Photo: Andy Serkis in War for the Planet of the Apes 

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE