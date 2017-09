Part documentary and part drama, Wormwood is a multilayered account of Eric Olson, a man who's devoted decades of his life to unraveling the mysterious death of his father, a U.S. Army scientist. Yet, Wormwood also typifies the sort of intricate, discursive storytelling favored by a new generation that doesn't always want to sit in a dark theater for a fixed amount of time.

Photo by Mark Schafer/Netflix