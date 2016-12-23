ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Best of 2016: Shibumi

This week, Jonathan Gold returns to Shibumi for stuffed cucumbers, sea bream sashimi, fried monkfish, hot smoked salmon trout and yaki onigiri. Find out how LA's first-ever Japanese kappo-style restaurant made his LA Times list of 101 Best Restaurants of 2016.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 23, 2016

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

A few weeks ago, Jonathan Gold ranked Shibumi Number Two in his LA Times list of 101 Best Restaurants of 2016. Chef David Schlosser features a seasonal Japanese menu that sits somewhere between traditional kaiseki and the more casual izakaya fare at his newly opened kappo — or counter-style — restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles. Find out why our favorite food critic believes it's one of the best new restaurants to open this year.

ShibumiCloudWindow.jpg
Photo courtesy of Shibumi

Shibumi: 815 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014 / 213-265-7923

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE