Dining on the unknown at Destroyer

Our favorite food critic ventures out to Destroyer, Jordan Kahn's latest breakfast and lunch spot in Culver City. Don't be scared off by the name, the lack of parking and the dishes you may not recognize. Kahn's menu features something for everyone, from roasted beets with aronia berries, to caramelized onion financiers, to chicken confit with charred cabbage. Jonathan says you'll be pleasantly surprised. Find his full review of the restaurant on the LA Times website.

Destroyer: 3578 Hayden Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232 / 310-360-3860

Photos by Curtis Pickrell

Producers:

Abbie Fentress Swanson

Camellia Tse

