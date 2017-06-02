Jonathan Gold dines at Chengdu Impression

There’s no shortage of Sichuan restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, where a new host of trendy hotspots offers more options to adventurous eaters than just the tongue-numbing, ma la sensation found at places like Chengdu Taste or Szechuan Impression. This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold sits down to a 9-course tasting tour at Chengdu Impression, the newest outpost of a Chinese restaurant group based in Sichuan’s capital city. Read his full LA Times review here.





Chengdu Impression: 21 East Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006 | (626) 462-9999

All photos courtesy of Chengdu Impression.

