Jonathan Gold dines at Chengdu Impression

LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold heads east to the San Gabriel Valley for more than just ma la at Chengdu Impression in Arcadia.

Jun 02, 2017

There’s no shortage of Sichuan restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, where a new host of trendy hotspots offers more options to adventurous eaters than just the tongue-numbing, ma la sensation found at places like Chengdu Taste or Szechuan Impression. This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold sits down to a 9-course tasting tour at Chengdu Impression, the newest outpost of a Chinese restaurant group based in Sichuan’s capital city. Read his full LA Times review here.


Chengdu Impression: 21 East Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006 | (626) 462-9999

All photos courtesy of Chengdu Impression.

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

