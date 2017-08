This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold dines at Zach Pollack’s reinvention of Pizza Buona in Echo Park. The corner pizzeria on Sunset and Alvarado is now home to Cosa Buona. Hear Jonathan’s pitch for the mozzarella sticks and the Hawaiian pie, and read his LA Times review.



The Hawaiian pie at Cosa Buona. (Photos by DYLAN + JENI)

Cosa Buona: 2100 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026 | (213) 908-5211