Where does Jonathan go to satisfy his cravings for a Hong Kong-style breakfast? Delicious Food Corner in Monterey Park, to dip Chinese crullers wrapped in rice noodles into steaming bowls of congee, minced pork and salted mustard greens. Find out which dishes Jonathan recommends and read his LA Times review.



Photo of bowl of congee courtesy of Danielle Scott

Delicious Food Corner: 2329 Garfield Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754 | (323) 726-0788