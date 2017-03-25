Jonathan Gold dines at Gwen

This week, LA Times Food Critic Jonathan Gold works his way through the tasting and à la carte menus at Gwen, the restaurant run by chef Curtis Stone and his brother in Hollywood. Duck speck, chestnut agnolotti and Blackmore Farms wagyu steak grace his plate. Jonathan also recommends the venison, the hare and the ribeye cap steaks you can pick up at the butcher counter and take home. Find more recommendations in his LA Times review.

Gwen: 6600 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | (323) 946-7500

All photos by Clay Larsen



Producers:

Abbie Fentress Swanson

Camellia Tse

