GOOD FOOD ON THE ROAD

Jonathan Gold dines at Hatchet Hall

This week, Jonathan Gold treats himself to chef Brian Dunsmoor’s fire-focused fare of hearty proteins and vegetable sides at Hatchet Hall in Culver City.

Feb 10, 2017

This week, benne yeast rolls, buttered cabbage and grilled lamb porterhouse are on the Southern-style menu for LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold. Make space for leftovers because Chef Brian Dunsmoor’s massive portions at Hatchet Hall in Culver City will leave you with lots to take home. You won’t be sorry! Read Jonathan’s review on the LA Times' website.

HatchetHall-AntoinetteBrunoOfStarChefs.jpg


Hatchet Hall: 12517 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90066 | (310) 391-4222

Photos by Antoinette Bruno/StarChefs

 

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

