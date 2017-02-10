Jonathan Gold dines at Hatchet Hall

This week, benne yeast rolls, buttered cabbage and grilled lamb porterhouse are on the Southern-style menu for LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold. Make space for leftovers because Chef Brian Dunsmoor’s massive portions at Hatchet Hall in Culver City will leave you with lots to take home. You won’t be sorry! Read Jonathan’s review on the LA Times' website.



Hatchet Hall: 12517 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90066 | (310) 391-4222

Photos by Antoinette Bruno/StarChefs

Producers:

Abbie Fentress Swanson

Camellia Tse

