Jonathan Gold dines at Howlin' Rays in Chinatown

Once southern food was hard to find at restaurants north of the Mason-Dixon line. Now restaurants all over the country are serving grits, collard greens and waffles piled high with fried chicken. At a strip mall in LA's Chinatown, Howlin' Rays is drawing crowds with boxes of bright paprika-colored, mouth-numbingly hot Nashville-style chicken. Jonathan Gold weighs in on why this hot chicken joint is worth the wait.



It’s up to you how spicy you want your chicken sandwich at Howlin’ Rays.

The fried chicken comes on a soft bun with slaw, some great briny pickles and Mississippi

comeback sauce. (Photo by Stan Lee)

Howlin' Rays: 727 N. Broadway #128 LA, CA 90012 (213) 935-8399