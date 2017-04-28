Jonathan Gold dines at Irenia

This week, our favorite food critic, Jonathan Gold, experiences an existential moment while munching on toasted anchovies and salted peanuts at Irenia in Santa Ana. Named after chef-owner Ryan Garlitos’ grandmother, Irenia gives eaters a “Pinoy-California” taste of traditional Filipino dishes like tamarind-soured sinigang made from pork broth and cauliflower kare kare, using fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers markets. Tune in for more of Jonathan’s recommendations, or get the full review on the LA Times website.



Irenia’s toasted anchovies served with sukang sili and herbs.

Irenia: 400 North Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701 | (657) 245-3466

All photos by Ed Olen



