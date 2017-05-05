ON AIR
Jonathan Gold dines at Manuela

LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold enjoys his fill of Southern cooking at Manuela in Downtown LA’s Arts District.

May 05, 2017

You know it must be spring when LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold sings the praises of vegetarian food. At Manuela in the Arts District, buttered turnips, deviled eggs and hush puppies with molasses butter top his list. For those craving meat, Jonathan says you can’t go wrong with chef Wes Whitsell’s pork belly sliders or charred deer burger. Don’t forget The Redneck Platter, which includes country ham, pimento cheese, chow-chow and biscuits. Tune in to hear what else is on this critic’s plate or read his full review of Manuela on the LA Times website.


The Redneck Platter.

Manuela: 907 East Third Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | (323) 849-0480

All photos courtesy of Manuela


Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

