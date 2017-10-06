ON AIR
Jonathan Gold dines at Nothingness in San Gabriel

Whether you opt for the Thunderbolt frog or the BBQ pig brains, the Sichuan and Chongqing-style cuisine being served here is creative and spicy.

Oct 06, 2017

Although this spot might not be the best Sichuan restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley, Jonathan Gold says the food is creative, a little intimidating and spicy. Don’t forget to order the la zi ji, or chicken with hot pepper. Listen to and read Johnathan's full LA Times review.


Chicken with hot pepper, the chef’s special fish in chili oil
and pickled peanuts at Nothingness. (Photo by Rosalie Atkinson/KCRW)

Nothingness: 288 South San Gabriel Boulevard, Suite 103/104, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | (626) 782-7660

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Abbie Fentress Swanson
Rosalie Atkinson

