Jonathan Gold dines at Nothingness in San Gabriel

Although this spot might not be the best Sichuan restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley, Jonathan Gold says the food is creative, a little intimidating and spicy. Don’t forget to order the la zi ji, or chicken with hot pepper. Listen to and read Johnathan's full LA Times review.



Chicken with hot pepper, the chef’s special fish in chili oil

and pickled peanuts at Nothingness. (Photo by Rosalie Atkinson/KCRW)

Nothingness: 288 South San Gabriel Boulevard, Suite 103/104, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | (626) 782-7660