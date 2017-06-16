Jonathan Gold dines at Side Chick

We return to the San Gabriel Valley this week to eat Hainan chicken rice with Jonathan Gold at Side Chick. It’s Johnny Lee’s latest culinary endeavor situated in the Westfield Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia. Tune in to hear why Jonathan thinks Lee’s version of the Hainanese classic stands out among the rest. You can read his full LA Times review of Side Chick here.





Side Chick: 400 South Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007 | (626) 688-3879

All photos by Stan Lee

Producers:

Abbie Fentress Swanson

Camellia Tse

