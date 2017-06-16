ON AIR
Jonathan Gold dines at Side Chick

LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold wanders the Westfield Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia this week in search of the classic Hainan chicken rice.

Jun 16, 2017

We return to the San Gabriel Valley this week to eat Hainan chicken rice with Jonathan Gold at Side Chick. It’s Johnny Lee’s latest culinary endeavor situated in the Westfield Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia. Tune in to hear why Jonathan thinks Lee’s version of the Hainanese classic stands out among the rest. You can read his full LA Times review of Side Chick here.


Side Chick: 400 South Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007 | (626) 688-3879

All photos by Stan Lee

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

