ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROADGOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Jonathan Gold dines at The Hearth & Hound on Sunset

Don’t expect April Bloomfield’s signature burgers at The Hearth & Hound in Hollywood. Instead, Jonathan Gold wants diners to try the cabbage.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE


April Bloomfield boasts a vegetable-centric menu with standouts like the
cabbage with oyster emulsion. Photo by Sierra Prescott.

Jonathan Gold visited The Hearth & Hound in Hollywood four times before writing his review for the LA Times. Even though the food is craveable, dining at an establishment co-owned by Ken Friedman forces diners to make a difficult choice. Should eaters support a talented woman chef, something the industry needs more of? Or should they vote with their wallets and refuse to support someone accused of misconduct? For Jonathan, Chef April Bloomfield’s rare talent and culinary perspective are reasons enough to go. Her menu revolves around open-fire cooking and surprising vegetable dishes like charred chicories with fromage blanc and cabbage with oyster emulsion.

Hearth & Hound: 6530 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | (323) 320-4022

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

THIS MONTH'S ANGEL COOKBOOK CLUB PICK: "Lunch at the Shop..." - Peter Miller JOIN NOW

More From Good Food on the Road

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
FAQ: KCRW’s ‘Good Food’ Pie Contest 2018
Good Food Blog

FAQ: KCRW’s ‘Good Food’ Pie Contest 2018 Registration is now open for the 9th Annual KCRW ‘Good Food’ Pie Contest on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at UCLA’s Royce Quad. To enter your pies in any of the nine… Read More

Feb 20, 2018

What a great pie-dea: chocolate pecan slab pie
Good Food Blog

What a great pie-dea: chocolate pecan slab pie When Deb Perelman started her blog it was to chronicle dating and eating in New York. Now, she has a massive loyal following and has just released her second cookbook, “Smitten Kitchen Every Day.” Read More

Feb 15, 2018

Why this Chinese dessert is so important during Lunar New Year
Good Food Blog

Why this Chinese dessert is so important during Lunar New Year The folks behind Chang’an Restaurant in Los Angeles explain why a Chinese New Year feast isn’t complete without the symbolic tang yuan dessert, and give an inside look at how to make it. Read More

Feb 12, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed