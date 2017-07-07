ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROADGOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Jonathan Gold dines at The Ponte

In case you haven’t heard, Italian cuisine is back in the spotlight here in Los Angeles. This week, LA Times food writer Jonathan Gold sits down to one of the city’s most talked about plates of spaghetti at The Ponte.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 07, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week, Jonathan Gold does “California food with an Italian overlay” at The Ponte, chef Scott Conant’s recently opened Mid-City restaurant. Learn why this exceptional pasta al pomodoro, of Scarpetta fame, is now back on the plates of diners at The Ponte. You can also find out what else to try in Jonathan’s LA Times review.

 
Veal and pork polpette over semolina pudding with broccoli rabe pesto at The Ponte.

The Ponte: 8265 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048 | (323) 746-5130

All photos by Camellia Tse/KCRW

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE