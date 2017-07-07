Jonathan Gold dines at The Ponte

This week, Jonathan Gold does “California food with an Italian overlay” at The Ponte, chef Scott Conant’s recently opened Mid-City restaurant. Learn why this exceptional pasta al pomodoro, of Scarpetta fame, is now back on the plates of diners at The Ponte. You can also find out what else to try in Jonathan’s LA Times review.



Veal and pork polpette over semolina pudding with broccoli rabe pesto at The Ponte.

The Ponte: 8265 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048 | (323) 746-5130

All photos by Camellia Tse/KCRW



Producers:

Abbie Fentress Swanson

Camellia Tse

