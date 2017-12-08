ON AIR
Jonathan Gold dines at Verlaine in West Hollywood

Jonathan Gold dined at Verlaine in West Hollywood and found the soft-fried beans to be pure bliss.

Dec 08, 2017

How often does Jonathan Gold declare that a dish might be “the best [insert extravagant food here] you have ever tasted in California”? Jonathan Gold raves about the soft-fried beans at chef Diego Hernandez’s Verlaine. After his takeover of Los Angeles institution Dominick’s, Hernandez began cultivating his Baja Med style of cooking in the patio-centric space and bringing it to Angelenos at an extremely fair price. And for the love of legumes, try the beans.

Verlaine: 8715 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 | (424) 288-4621

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

