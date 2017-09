This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold tries the experimental tasting menu at Vespertine, Jordan Kahn’s new restaurant in Culver City. The intimate dining experience with only 22-seats boasts the intersection of architecture and taste. Read why Jonathan recommends submitting to Jordan World in his LA Times review, despite the hefty tab.



The white asparagus at Vespertine (Photo by Jeff Elstone)

Vespertine: 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232