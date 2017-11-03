ON AIR
Jonathan Gold eats at Grand Central Market's new Sari Sari Store

Going to a restaurant five times in three days is a testament in itself. But for this little Filipino bodega, Jonathan Gold can’t stop exploring the menu.

Nov 03, 2017

This new addition to the century-old marketplace is making a lasting impression with diners. Republique’s Margarita and Walter Manzke have opened a small Filipino counter service spot, devoted to the perfect rice bowl. But if you are looking for something sweet, the buko pie is not to be overlooked. View more recommendations from Jonathan's full LATimes review.


Counter seating at Sari Sari Store in Grand Central Market. (Photo by Sari Sari Store)

Sari Sari Store: 317 S BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90013 | 323.320.4020


CREDITS

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

