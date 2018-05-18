Jonathan Gold enjoys Nayarit-Sinaloan style ceviche at El Coraloense in Bell Gardens



Fresh ceviche tostada topped with crema and pineapple. Courtesy of El Coraloense.

Fresh ingredients like shrimp, fish, and abalone are overflowing at El Coraloense in Bell Gardens, and LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold says the generous portions and vibrant seafood keep him coming back. Although he says the aguachile shrimp plate is covered with a brown sauce and the shrimp look like some prosthetics effect from "Alien", Gold concludes the family-friendly eatery is bringing wonderful Nayarit-Sinaloan style ceviche to the greater LA area.



The aguachile at El Coraloense may have an interesting appearance,

but the flavors are mouth-watering. Photo courtesy of El Coraloense.

El Coraloense: 6600 Florence Ave. Bell Gardens, Ca 90201