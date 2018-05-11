ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROADGOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Jonathan Gold recounts the LA Times Food Bowl's Sichuan Summit

The LA Times Food Bowl runs through the month of May. Jonathan Gold reports on how it’s been going so far..

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE


Yu Bo hosts a food demo at the LA Food Bowl “Sichuan Summit.”
Photo by @JenJPhoto

The LA Times Food Bowl is the largest food festival the city has ever seen. Events run throughout May, and Jonathan Gold is often at the center of all the fun. On May 4, the Food Bowl hosted the “Sichuan Summit.” Gold moderated a panel featuring legendary chef Yu Bo and writer Fuchsia Dunlop. The event also brought together some of the best Sichuan chefs from Los Angeles to collaborate on a a meal. Gold also talks about the Food Bowl’s Night Market from May 16 to 20, an open-to-the-public event where eaters get to mingle with their favorite chefs.

CREDITS

Image of Jonathan Gold moderating a panel featuring Yu Bo and Fuchsia Dunlop. Photo by @JenJPhoto

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

THIS MONTH'S ANGEL COOKBOOK CLUB PICK: "Lunch at the Shop..." - Peter Miller JOIN NOW

More From Good Food on the Road

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Congratulations to the 2018 Good Food Pie Contest Winners!
Good Food Blog

Congratulations to the 2018 Good Food Pie Contest Winners! Curious which of the nearly 500 entered pies won this year’s Pie Contest? Check out the highlights! Read More

May 08, 2018

MAPPED: A pie crawl on the East Side
Good Food Blog

MAPPED: A pie crawl on the East Side KCRW pie contest judge Isa Fabro takes us to her favorite places to eat pie on LA’s East Side. Read More

May 04, 2018

Make Evan Kleiman’s apple pie recipe from The Simpsons
Good Food Blog

Make Evan Kleiman’s apple pie recipe from The Simpsons Yes, it’s true! Our very own pie-queen Evan Kleiman’s apple pie recipe has been memorialized on one of America’s most popular, long-running television shows, The Simpsons. We asked Kleiman to spill the details (and the full recipe) on her relationship with the cartoon. Read More

May 01, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed