ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Jonathan Gold says, 'Here's Looking at You'

Our favorite food critic Jonathan Gold treats himself to trendy cocktails, Asian-inspired American eclectic fare and award-winning "bar pie" at Here's Looking at You in Koreatown.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 20, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold swings by the Koreatown hot spot, Here's Looking at You, for more than just cocktails and a slice of bar pie. Chef Jonathan Whitener plays with seasonal ingredients and splashes of familiar umami-rich Asian flavors on his American eclectic menu. Jonathan says you can't go wrong with the soft shell prawns, hamachi collar, sturgeon aged rice porridge and shishito peppers, but don't just end the night there. Treat yourself to a slice of the meringue-topped yuzu tart and rainbow sherbet or head straight to the bar for some award-winning pie. Pastry chef Karla Subero took home a blue ribbon for best crust at KCRW's Good Food pie contest last year. In other words, you won't be sorry!

Read Jonathan's review of Here's Looking at You on the LA Times website.

BlueberryPie-JennEmerling.jpg

Here's Looking at You: 3901 West Sixth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020 | (213) 568-3573

All photos by Jenn Emmerling

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE