Jonathan Gold says, 'Here's Looking at You'

This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold swings by the Koreatown hot spot, Here's Looking at You, for more than just cocktails and a slice of bar pie. Chef Jonathan Whitener plays with seasonal ingredients and splashes of familiar umami-rich Asian flavors on his American eclectic menu. Jonathan says you can't go wrong with the soft shell prawns, hamachi collar, sturgeon aged rice porridge and shishito peppers, but don't just end the night there. Treat yourself to a slice of the meringue-topped yuzu tart and rainbow sherbet or head straight to the bar for some award-winning pie. Pastry chef Karla Subero took home a blue ribbon for best crust at KCRW's Good Food pie contest last year. In other words, you won't be sorry!

Read Jonathan's review of Here's Looking at You on the LA Times website.

Here's Looking at You: 3901 West Sixth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020 | (213) 568-3573

All photos by Jenn Emmerling

Producers:

Abbie Fentress Swanson

Camellia Tse

