Jonathan Gold shares his favorite food flicks

In some of Jonathan Gold’s favorite culinary-centric films, food isn’t always as it seems.

Jun 08, 2018

Saoirse Ronan stars as Agatha, a baker of intricate pastries in
Wes Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel.” Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight.

In movies, food can represent many things. The documentary “Udon” depicts noodle making as an all-consuming obsession. In the 1995 rom-com “Christmas in Connecticut,” two unlikely lovers are brought together in the kitchen. And in the Wes Anderson film “Grand Budapest Hotel,” a baker uses her patisserie as an opportunity to help a love interest escape prison. In each of LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold’s recommended films, food is the active ingredient that brings people together. Find out what else made the list!

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

Good Food Blog
Serving Cocktails and Culture in LA’s Historic Filipinotown
Good Food Blog

Serving Cocktails and Culture in LA’s Historic Filipinotown Some say new developments and gentrification are threatening LA’s Historic Filipinotown. A new neighborhood gin bar is trying to do things differently. Contributor Paola Mardo brings us their story. Read More

Jun 08, 2018

Try Nigella Lawson’s easily elegant chicken and pea traybake
Good Food Blog

Try Nigella Lawson’s easily elegant chicken and pea traybake Just because a meal is low maintenance doesn’t mean it has to compromise on taste. Ask celebrity food personality Nigella Lawson! She says this traybake recipe is a favorite from her book “At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking,” because of its simplicity yet maximal flavor. Read More

Jun 01, 2018

Ramadan recipes: Saudi roasted lamb shoulder on a bed of fragrant rice
Good Food Blog

Ramadan recipes: Saudi roasted lamb shoulder on a bed of fragrant rice Ramadan is underway around the world. The month-long observance began on May 17 and will last until June 15. After sunset, many observant Muslims will break their fasts with customary meals. Anissa Helou shares a recipe from her latest cookbook “Feast: Food of the Islamic World,” to enjoy after dusk. Read More

May 25, 2018

