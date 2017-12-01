ON AIR
Jonathan Gold treks out to Bell for Tacos y Mezcal

Jonathan Gold followed mole master Rocio Camacho to her latest spot, Tacos y Mezcal. Any ideas on what he thoroughly enjoyed there?

Dec 01, 2017

Photos of street corn and the nopales skillet at Tacos y Mezcal by Alex Asencio.

Rocio Camacho is playing with traditional Mexican dishes at her restaurant Tacos y Mezcal, in Bell. The menu takes popular items like street corn, guisados, and churros, toying with their format and texture to create thoughtful and (most importantly) flavorful dishes that are plated to warm hearts. If those don’t do the trick, a few mezcal shots definitely will.

Tacos y  Mezcal: 6626 S Atlantic Blvd Bell, CA 90201 | 323.537.2789

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

