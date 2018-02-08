Jonathan Gold turns up the heat at Killer Noodle on Sawtelle



A bowl of spicy tantanmen ramen, sans broth. (Photo courtesy of Killer Noodle)

Usually it’s best to avoid restaurants that have signage reading, “Please take care of your bottoms when you complete your meal.” But Jonathan Gold recently completed his third visit to the latest restaurant from beloved Tsujita Ramen. Killer Noodle serves up three kinds of tantanmen, something Gold describes as “a perfect cult object, occupying the space where chile freaks and ramen obsessives intersect.” But for the spice-averse, have no fear. Even the non-spicy noodles are palatable and delicious.

Killer Noodle: 2030 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 | (424) 293-0474