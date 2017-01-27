Jonathan Gold's Chinese New Year's food crawl

Not up to cooking the Lunar New Year feast at home? LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold has got you covered. From long chewy Lanzhou-style hand-pulled noodles to fried lobster the size of a Spaniel floating in aromatics and chiles, here are Jonathan's suggestions for restaurants where you can usher in the Year of the Rooster. Find out more of what he'll be eating on the LA Times website.

Newport Seafood: 518 West Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | (626) 289-5998; 18441 Colima Road, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 | (626) 839-1239; 50 North La Cienega Boulevard, No. 130, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 | (310) 855-0088

China Tasty: 1308 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra, CA 91801 | (626) 457-8483

Din Tai Fung: 400 South Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007 | (626) 446-8588; 1108 South Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007 | (626) 574-7068; 177 Caruso Avenue, Glendale, CA 91210 | (818) 551-5561

Duck House: 501 South Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA 91754 | (626) 284-3227

Hai Di Lao: 400 South Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007 | (626) 445-7232

Hunan Mao: 8728 Valley Boulevard, No. 101, Rosemead, CA 91770 | (626) 280-0588

J Zhou Oriental Cuisine: 2601 Park Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782 | (714) 258-8833

