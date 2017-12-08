Photo of a few choices for Good Food’s favorite cookbooks of 2017 by Rosalie Atkinson.
2017's best cookbooks, holiday tea, and the wonders of panettone
To help us gear up for the holidays, Celia Sack shares the best (and most giftable) cookbooks of 2017. Teri Gelber lights up while talking about holiday tea flavors. Jonathan Gold falls head-over-beans for Verlaine. In his latest book, David Lebovitz writes about what it’s like to build a Parisian home. Baby broccoli has sprouted at the farmer’s market. And according to chef Roy Shvartzapel, panettone isn’t just for Christmas anymore.
Each year, we read through hundreds of cookbooks. Some of them have beautiful, vibrant photographs. Some of them tell stories about cultural borderlands and family traditions. Some are just pure food porn. This holiday season, Celia Sack from Omnivore Books on Food in San Francisco has compiled her list of favorites. We are checking it twice.
Thirteen years ago, Teri Gelber relocated to Portland and started her own tea company, called T Project. She offers a few ideas for holiday teas to enjoy this winter.
Jonathan Gold declares the beans at Verlaine in West Hollywood to be the best he’s ever had. Verlaine is celebrated Mexican chef Diego Hernández’s first spot in LA, and it cleared up any doubts Gold had about the virtues of Baja Med cuisine. Read Gold’s full review in the LA Times.
Anyone who has renovated a home understands that renovations can take on a life of their own, often devolving into bizarre, life-consuming minutiae. Food writer David Lebovitz dealt with this for years while sharing stories of his life in Paris with his blog’s devoted readers. Now they’re in a new book, "L’Appart."
David Lebovitz
Photo of baby sprouting broccoli. Photo by Joseph Stone.
Laura Avery visits the farmer’s market to learn about baby sprouting broccoli from Miles Thompson of Michael's in Santa Monica, and farmer Romeo Coleman of Coleman Family Farm in Carpinteria.
Photo of a panettone loaf. Photo by Roy Shvartzapel.
Chef Roy Shvartzapel is a classically trained pastry chef who has worked in some of the most prestigious kitchens around the world: elBulli, Bouchon Bakery, the list goes on. But he’s dedicated the better part of a decade to pursuing a year-round panettone kitchen.
