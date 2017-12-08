2017's best cookbooks, holiday tea, and the wonders of panettone

To help us gear up for the holidays, Celia Sack shares the best (and most giftable) cookbooks of 2017. Teri Gelber lights up while talking about holiday tea flavors. Jonathan Gold falls head-over-beans for Verlaine. In his latest book, David Lebovitz writes about what it’s like to build a Parisian home. Baby broccoli has sprouted at the farmer’s market. And according to chef Roy Shvartzapel, panettone isn’t just for Christmas anymore.