'A Square Meal,' a kosher slaughter and Ukrainian Easter eggs
Historian Andrew Coe explains how the Great Depression altered the 1930s food landscape, and contributor Sam Brasch witnesses a kosher slaughter. Artist Sofika Zielyk shows us how to decorate Ukrainian Easter eggs, Sandor Katz discusses his latest fermentation projects, and Dana Cree introduces her new book, “Hello, My Name is Ice Cream.” Plus: Laura Avery finds Swiss chard at the market, and Jonathan Gold dines at Kismet.
FROM THIS EPISODE
In the 1930s, the Great Depression gave rise to historic changes that drastically affected the way Americans ate. Andrew Coe and his wife, Jane Ziegelman, have done extensive research into the subject for their recent book, “A Square Meal: A Culinary History of the Great Depression.”
Jane Ziegelman
This weekend for Easter, tykes will dye their hard-boiled eggs with effervescent-colored tablets. In Ukraine, the art of egg decorating is taken to a whole new level of intricacy. We called artist Sofika Zielyk to talk about the painstaking process of creating these meticulously crafted Ukrainian Easter eggs, called pysanky. We first ran our conversation with her on the show a whole decade ago, and she’s still turning out museum-quality decorated eggs.
This week, our favorite food critic, Jonathan Gold, gets a Middle Eastern-inspired taste of rabbit, freekeh fritters and Turkish breakfast at Kismet in Los Feliz. Read about “all the things” he fills his plate with in his LA Times review.
Turkish breakfast. (Photo by Aliza Sokolow)
Kismet: 4648 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | (323) 409-0404
Thirteen years ago, Sandor Katz published “Wild Fermentation: The Flavor, Nutrition, and Craft of Live-Culture Foods.” His seminal guide to all things cultured has taught countless home chefs how to turn milk into yogurt, fruit into kombucha, vegetables into sauerkraut and meat into salami. Check out the recently updated version of Katz’s fermentation bible.
Sandor Ellix Katz
Rising temperatures here in the Southland call for an ice cream report. For that, we turn to Dana Cree. While working as a pastry chef at the Publican in Chicago, she started selling her pints labeled with “Hello, my name is…” stickers. That led to a new cookbook on the science behind the frozen confection titled, “Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream.” Try her recipe for fresh ginger frozen yogurt on the Good Food blog.
Dana Cree
This week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market, Laura Avery talks with Sydney Hunter III, executive chef at Sawyer and Kettle Black in Silver Lake, about recipes that make use of Swiss chard. She also gets tips for how to grow the rainbow-stemmed leafy greens from the manager of Rutiz Family Farm, Chris Edwards.
Even if you eat kosher meat, you probably haven’t seen a kosher animal slaughter first-hand. The Jewish Initiative for Animals organizes public demonstrations of the process to get eaters thinking about kosher food traditions and animal welfare. Contributor Sam Brasch attended one at the Hazon Food Conference in Connecticut. His story comes to us with support from KCRW’s Independent Producer Project and the UC Berkeley School of Journalism 11th-Hour Food and Farming Fellowship. Read more of his account of the kosher rooster slaughter on the Good Food blog.