'A Square Meal,' a kosher slaughter and Ukrainian Easter eggs

Rising temperatures here in the Southland call for an ice cream report. For that, we turn to Dana Cree. While working as a pastry chef at the Publican in Chicago, she started selling her pints labeled with “Hello, my name is…” stickers. That led to a new cookbook on the science behind the frozen confection titled, “Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream.” Try her recipe for fresh ginger frozen yogurt on the Good Food blog.