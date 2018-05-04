To set the mood for the May 6th Pie Contest, Good Food asked one of the contest judges, Isa Fabro, to take us on a pie crawl in Los Angeles. Producer Abbie Fentress Swanson went along for the ride.
An LA pie crawl, rhubarb, and composting
What’s the best slice of pie in LA? Pie Contest judge Isa Fabro and reporter Abbie Fentress Swanson are on the hunt. Rhubarb is a favorite pie filling, but its sweetness isn’t always easy to coax out. Jonathan Gold reviews Native in Santa Monica. How can composting help Angelenos control their food waste? Gillian Ferguson takes a look at mezcal production. Also, there’s fresh Thai lemon basil at the market.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Like many people, Tinky Weisblat didn’t start life with a taste for rhubarb and its tart and stringy characteristics. Years later, however, Weisblat is a convert to rhubarb. She even named her kitten after it. As we usher in spring and pie season, the chef talks about her new book, “Love, Laughter and Rhubarb.”
Tinky Weisblat
The Washington Post recently reported on the trend of historic German restaurants closing across the country. Chef Bernhard Mairinger knows the story all too well. A few years ago he had a couple of restaurants in LA serving Austrian and German favorites.
National Compost Week is coming up from May 6th to May 13th. Mike Martinez is the founder of LA Compost, a group that educates Angelenos about turning food waste into a natural resource. He shares a few tips on incorporating these practices into daily life.
Victor Ramos distills his mezcal in copper pots,
heated by wood fire. Photo by Elena Marini.
Former Good Food supervising producer Gillian Ferguson reports on the mezcal boom from the state of Oaxaca, where 70 percent of mezcal is made. This piece was made with support from KCRW’s Independent Producer Project.
With its uniquely bright and fragrant lemon scent, Thai lemon basil has no substitute in Thai cooking, and yet it can be difficult to track down. Lucky for Angelenos, it can be found at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Laura Avery talks about its uses with Zach Hamel, chef de cuisine of Kasih in Little Tokyo, while John Her of Her Farms in Fresno explains how it’s grown.
CREDITS
Image of pie by Stan Lee.
Host:
Evan Kleiman
