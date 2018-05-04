ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

An LA pie crawl, rhubarb, and composting

What’s the best slice of pie in LA? Pie Contest judge Isa Fabro and reporter Abbie Fentress Swanson are on the hunt. Rhubarb is a favorite pie filling, but its sweetness isn’t always easy to coax out. Jonathan Gold reviews Native in Santa Monica. How can composting help Angelenos control their food waste? Gillian Ferguson takes a look at mezcal production. Also, there’s fresh Thai lemon basil at the market.

COMING SOON

May 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Los Angeles Pie Crawl 5 MIN

To set the mood for the May 6th Pie Contest, Good Food asked one of the contest judges, Isa Fabro, to take us on a pie crawl in Los Angeles. Producer Abbie Fentress Swanson went along for the ride.

"Love, Laughter, and Rhubarb" 5 MIN

Like many people, Tinky Weisblat didn’t start life with a taste for rhubarb and its tart and stringy characteristics. Years later, however, Weisblat is a convert to rhubarb. She even named her kitten after it. As we usher in spring and pie season, the chef talks about her new book, “Love, Laughter and Rhubarb.”

Love, Laughter, and Rhubarb

Tinky Weisblat

The slow decline of German food in the U.S. 5 MIN

The Washington Post recently reported on the trend of historic German restaurants closing across the country. Chef Bernhard Mairinger knows the story all too well. A few years ago he had a couple of restaurants in LA serving Austrian and German favorites.

Teaching Los Angeles to compost 5 MIN

National Compost Week is coming up from May 6th to May 13th. Mike Martinez is the founder of LA Compost, a group that educates Angelenos about turning food waste into a natural resource. He shares a few tips on incorporating these practices into daily life.

Straight from the source 5 MIN


Victor Ramos distills his mezcal in copper pots,
heated by wood fire. Photo by Elena Marini.

Former Good Food supervising producer Gillian Ferguson reports on the mezcal boom from the state of Oaxaca, where 70 percent of mezcal is made. This piece was made with support from KCRW’s Independent Producer Project.

Market report: Thai lemon basil 5 MIN

With its uniquely bright and fragrant lemon scent, Thai lemon basil has no substitute in Thai cooking, and yet it can be difficult to track down. Lucky for Angelenos, it can be found at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Laura Avery talks about its uses with Zach Hamel, chef de cuisine of Kasih in Little Tokyo, while John Her of Her Farms in Fresno explains how it’s grown.

CREDITS

Image of pie by Stan Lee.

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Make Evan Kleiman’s apple pie recipe from The Simpsons
Good Food Blog

Make Evan Kleiman’s apple pie recipe from The Simpsons Yes, it’s true! Our very own pie-queen Evan Kleiman’s apple pie recipe has been memorialized on one of America’s most popular, long-running television shows, The Simpsons. We asked Kleiman to spill the details (and the full recipe) on her relationship with the cartoon. Read More

May 01, 2018

Under pressure: Try Melissa Clark’s coconut cheesecake
Good Food Blog

Under pressure: Try Melissa Clark’s coconut cheesecake In recent years, electronic pressure cookers like the Instant Pot have surged in popularity among home cooks. The New York Times’ Melissa Clark has written over forty cookbooks, but her latest book “Dinner in an Instant” focuses on improving classic dishes with these tools of convenience. Read More

Apr 27, 2018

First 5 LA: Creating bright futures for kids
Good Food Blog

First 5 LA: Creating bright futures for kids KCRW’s Good Food spotlights First 5 LA’s invaluable work to give LA County’s children a solid footing for success. Read More

Apr 27, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed