Appropriation in food, dulce de leche, mastering culinary technique
Gustavo Arellano examines a case of cultural appropriation in breakfast burritos, and Samin Nosrat explains why salt, fat, heat and acid are the elements of good cooking. Plus: Josephine Caminos Orìa schools us on dulce de leche, Jonathan Gold reviews Rossoblu and Laura Avery gets a pitch for raw milk at the market.
FROM THIS EPISODE
If you’re white and you want to make food from a culture that is not your own, you might want to think twice. Gustavo Arellano joins us to discuss what happened when Kali Wilgus and Liz Connelly started doing just that in Portland, Oregon.
Now, we turn over the mic to a woman some folks at the NPR mothership are calling The Next Julia Child. Samin Nosrat worked with Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley and even taught noted author Michael Pollan how to cook. Now Nosrat has a new book on the market to help the rest of us master the elements of good cooking. It’s called, “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.”
Samin Nosrat
This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold dines at Rossoblu in the Fashion District. Listen to find out which Bolognese dishes to order and read Jonathan’s LA Times review of Steve Samson’s new Italian restaurant.
The salumi plate at Rossoblu. Photo by Ed Anderson.
Rossoblu: 1124 San Julian Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | (213) 749-1099
South Americans love dulce de leche. The silky smooth, caramel-colored milk jam is so popular in Argentina, the country’s culture secretary issued a proclamation declaring it a proprietary product much like champagne is in France. We called Josephine Caminos Orìa to learn what’s so special about this tasty spread. At her company La Dorita, Orìa makes dulce de leche in small batches. She shares instructions for how to make it at home in “Dulce de Leche: Recipes, Stories & Sweet Traditions.”
Josephine Caminos Oria
Raw milk, says Josephine Caminos Orìa, is a required ingredient for making dulce de leche properly. This week at the market, Laura Avery gets a pitch for unpasteurized grass-fed milk from Mark McAfee. He’s the founder and CEO of Organic Pastures in Fresno.
The oft untold truth about cooking is that mastery is achieved through repetition. Patricia Wells believes it builds confidence atop a solid foundation of recipes and technique. Wells has been teaching culinary technique in France for decades and has just published a new cookbook, “My Master Recipes: 165 Recipes to Inspire Confidence in the Kitchen.”
Patricia Wells
CREDITS
Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse
Joseph Stone
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations Contributor Simran Sethi reports on the inaugural Slow Foods Nations, a festival “to taste and explore the world of good, clean and fair food for all” that took place this year in Denver, Colorado. Read More
