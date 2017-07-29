ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

Appropriation in food, dulce de leche, mastering culinary technique

Gustavo Arellano examines a case of cultural appropriation in breakfast burritos, and Samin Nosrat explains why salt, fat, heat and acid are the elements of good cooking. Plus: Josephine Caminos Orìa schools us on dulce de leche, Jonathan Gold reviews Rossoblu and Laura Avery gets a pitch for raw milk at the market.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 29, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Ed Anderson

Cultural appropriation in breakfast burritos 12 MIN, 25 SEC

If you’re white and you want to make food from a culture that is not your own, you might want to think twice. Gustavo Arellano joins us to discuss what happened when Kali Wilgus and Liz Connelly started doing just that in Portland, Oregon.

'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat' 9 MIN, 24 SEC

Now, we turn over the mic to a woman some folks at the NPR mothership are calling The Next Julia Child. Samin Nosrat worked with Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley and even taught noted author Michael Pollan how to cook. Now Nosrat has a new book on the market to help the rest of us master the elements of good cooking. It’s called, “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.”

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

Samin Nosrat

Jonathan Gold reviews Rossoblu 5 MIN, 12 SEC

This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold dines at Rossoblu in the Fashion District. Listen to find out which Bolognese dishes to order and read Jonathan’s LA Times review of Steve Samson’s new Italian restaurant.


The salumi plate at Rossoblu. Photo by Ed Anderson.

Rossoblu: 1124 San Julian Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | (213) 749-1099

It's the jam: Dulce de leche 11 MIN, 22 SEC

South Americans love dulce de leche. The silky smooth, caramel-colored milk jam is so popular in Argentina, the country’s culture secretary issued a proclamation declaring it a proprietary product much like champagne is in France. We called Josephine Caminos Orìa to learn what’s so special about this tasty spread. At her company La Dorita, Orìa makes dulce de leche in small batches. She shares instructions for how to make it at home in “Dulce de Leche: Recipes, Stories & Sweet Traditions.”

Dulce de Leche

Josephine Caminos Oria

The Market Report: Raw milk 7 MIN, 31 SEC

Raw milk, says Josephine Caminos Orìa, is a required ingredient for making dulce de leche properly. This week at the market, Laura Avery gets a pitch for unpasteurized grass-fed milk from Mark McAfee. He’s the founder and CEO of Organic Pastures in Fresno.

How to master culinary technique, à la Patricia Wells 9 MIN, 35 SEC

The oft untold truth about cooking is that mastery is achieved through repetition. Patricia Wells believes it builds confidence atop a solid foundation of recipes and technique. Wells has been teaching culinary technique in France for decades and has just published a new cookbook, “My Master Recipes: 165 Recipes to Inspire Confidence in the Kitchen.”

My Master Recipes

Patricia Wells

CREDITS

Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse
Joseph Stone

ANGEL COOKBOOK CLUB PICK: "Les Fruits: Savory and Sweet Recipes from the Market Table" by Pascale Beale JOIN NOW

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations
Good Food Blog

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations Contributor Simran Sethi reports on the inaugural Slow Foods Nations, a festival “to taste and explore the world of good, clean and fair food for all” that took place this year in Denver, Colorado. Read More

Jul 21, 2017

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations 2017
Good Food Blog

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations 2017 Contributor Simran Sethi reports on the inaugural Slow Foods Nations, a festival “to taste and explore the world of good, clean and fair food for all” that took place this year in Denver, Colorado. Read More

Jul 21, 2017

Staying afloat in L.A.’s restaurant biz
Good Food Blog

Staying afloat in L.A.’s restaurant biz What does it take to run a successful restaurant in a major metropolitan area like Los Angeles? Chefs, managers and owners weigh in. Read More

Jul 07, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE