Banning loncheras, a history of pho and food in 'Twin Peaks'

In February, LA’s city council voted to decriminalize street vending. Meanwhile, the Santa Ana City Council is considering an ordinance that would restrict the spots where vendors can park their trucks and carts and sell their food. Gustavo Arellano, editor of the OC Weekly, is not a fan of the proposal. While city officials duke it out, he’s encouraging citizens to make up their minds by trying the best street food Santa Ana has to offer. First stop: La Carreta on the corner of West Central Avenue and South Bristol Street, then El Calentano, another lonchera parked right across the street.