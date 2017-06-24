Banning loncheras, a history of pho and food in 'Twin Peaks'
Gustavo Arellano takes a stand against the Santa Ana City Council proposal to regulate street vendors. Lesley Balla reports on the cherry pie, coffee and donuts in “Twin Peaks.” Cara Tannenbaum and Andrea Tutunjian talk up their favorite nuts and seeds. Bob Holmes discusses how taste and smell affect flavor. Plus: A beef pho recipe and what to eat at Mas’ Chinese Islamic Restaurant.
FROM THIS EPISODE
In February, LA’s city council voted to decriminalize street vending. Meanwhile, the Santa Ana City Council is considering an ordinance that would restrict the spots where vendors can park their trucks and carts and sell their food. Gustavo Arellano, editor of the OC Weekly, is not a fan of the proposal. While city officials duke it out, he’s encouraging citizens to make up their minds by trying the best street food Santa Ana has to offer. First stop: La Carreta on the corner of West Central Avenue and South Bristol Street, then El Calentano, another lonchera parked right across the street.
In the twentieth century, pho embodied Vietnamese history. The bowls of noodle soup and plates of noodles made their way into protest poems and were even used for espionage during the Vietnam War. So writes Andrea Ngyuen in her authoritative history, “The Pho Cookbook.” Find her recipe for Hanoi-style beef pho — that’s the same style of noodle soup President Obama ate with Anthony Bourdain on “Parts Unknown.” — on the Good Food blog.
Andrea Nguyen
Dark undercurrents, cherry pie and a damn fine cup of coffee. Yes, we’re talking about the “Twin Peaks” of David Lynch’s imagination. The original series aired on ABC in the 1990s. Now Showtime is releasing new episodes of the cult classic. Super fan and food writer Lesley Balla takes us on a tour of the restaurants where “Twin Peaks” was filmed to find out if the food tastes as good as special agent Dale Cooper leads us to believe.
Cara Tannenbaum and Andrea Tutunjian are nuts for nuts. The latest edition of their book, “In a Nutshell,” contains recipes for sweet and savory foods with brazil nuts, pumpkin seeds, almonds, pistachios, poppy seeds and more.
Cara Tannenbaum
Bob Holmes says fresh oysters taste better against the sound of ocean waves, and that yellow tomatoes taste sweeter than red ones. He has a PhD in evolutionary biology and has been a correspondent for New Scientist magazine for 20 years. Holmes’ research about the senses, specifically taste and smell, culminates in his new book, “Flavor: The Science of Our Most Neglected Sense.”
Bob Holmes
We close out this week’s show at Mas’ Chinese Islamic Restaurant in Anaheim with LA Times food writer Jonathan Gold. Jonathan describes the dishes and ingredients typical of Chinese halal cuisine and his favorite plates at Jamillah Mas’ restaurant. Read his full LA Times review of Mas’ Chinese Islamic Restaurant here.
Mas’ Islamic Chinese Restaurant: 601 East Orangethorpe Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801 | (714) 446-9553