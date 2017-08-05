Becoming a food historian, peaches and retiring to the bakery
Food historian Jessica Harris shares stories from her memoir and Christina Arokiasamy gives us a primer on Malaysian food. Mark Furstenberg explains his decision to open a bakery at age 76 and Jami Curl pivots from baked goods to candy at QUIN. Plus: Jonathan Gold reviews Cosa Buona and Laura Avery shops for peaches at the market.
Culinary historian Jessica Harris has cooked with Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison and James Baldwin. Harris recounts the conversations, the food and the records they played in her memoir, “My Soul Looks Back.”
Jessica B. Harris
Christina Arokiasamy grew up in her mother’s spice stall in Kuala Lumpur. In her latest book, “The Malaysian Kitchen,” we move from the market to Arokiasamy’s kitchen to make char kway teow noodles, Hainanese chicken rice and chili prawns.
Christina Arokiasamy
This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold dines at Zach Pollack’s reinvention of Pizza Buona in Echo Park. The corner pizzeria on Sunset and Alvarado is now home to Cosa Buona. Hear Jonathan’s pitch for the mozzarella sticks and the Hawaiian pie, and read his LA Times review.
The Hawaiian pizza at Cosa Buona. (Photo by DYLAN + JENI)
Cosa Buona: 2100 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026 | (213) 908-5211
In May, Mark Furstenberg won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker. Accepting the award, he thanked his sons for dealing with a father who decided to open a bakery at the ripe old age of 76. Here’s the story of how Bread Furst opened its doors in Washington, DC.
Next let’s travel to Portland, Oregon to talk with Jami Curl, who pivoted from baked goods to candy at her company, QUIN. Curl started making caramels by hand, then moved onto lollipops made with what she calls “real” ingredients that she found in the bakery. The business is now thriving. Curl has also published a book of her recipes, “Candy is Magic.”
Jami Curl
Stone fruit is in season now at Southern California markets. Justin Hilbert, the executive chef at Maude in Beverly Hills, and farmer John Tenerelli of Tenerelli Orchards, give Laura Avery the scoop.
Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations Contributor Simran Sethi reports on the inaugural Slow Foods Nations, a festival “to taste and explore the world of good, clean and fair food for all” that took place this year in Denver, Colorado. Read More
