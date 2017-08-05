ON AIR
Becoming a food historian, peaches and retiring to the bakery

Food historian Jessica Harris shares stories from her memoir and Christina Arokiasamy gives us a primer on Malaysian food. Mark Furstenberg explains his decision to open a bakery at age 76 and Jami Curl pivots from baked goods to candy at QUIN. Plus: Jonathan Gold reviews Cosa Buona and Laura Avery shops for peaches at the market.

Aug 05, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Laryl Garcia

'My Soul Looks Back' 5 MIN

Culinary historian Jessica Harris has cooked with Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison and James Baldwin. Harris recounts the conversations, the food and the records they played in her memoir, “My Soul Looks Back.”

My Soul Looks Back

Jessica B. Harris

Malaysian food 101 5 MIN

Christina Arokiasamy grew up in her mother’s spice stall in Kuala Lumpur. In her latest book, “The Malaysian Kitchen,” we move from the market to Arokiasamy’s kitchen to make char kway teow noodles, Hainanese chicken rice and chili prawns.

The Malaysian Kitchen

Christina Arokiasamy

Jonathan Gold reviews Cosa Buona 5 MIN

This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold dines at Zach Pollack’s reinvention of Pizza Buona in Echo Park. The corner pizzeria on Sunset and Alvarado is now home to Cosa Buona. Hear Jonathan’s pitch for the mozzarella sticks and the Hawaiian pie, and read his LA Times review.


The Hawaiian pizza at Cosa Buona. (Photo by DYLAN + JENI)

Cosa Buona: 2100 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026 | (213) 908-5211



Retiring to the bakery 5 MIN

In May, Mark Furstenberg won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker. Accepting the award, he thanked his sons for dealing with a father who decided to open a bakery at the ripe old age of 76. Here’s the story of how Bread Furst opened its doors in Washington, DC.

'Candy is Magic' 5 MIN

Next let’s travel to Portland, Oregon to talk with Jami Curl, who pivoted from baked goods to candy at her company, QUIN. Curl started making caramels by hand, then moved onto lollipops made with what she calls “real” ingredients that she found in the bakery. The business is now thriving. Curl has also published a book of her recipes, “Candy is Magic.”

Candy Is Magic

Jami Curl

The Market Report: Peaches 5 MIN

Stone fruit is in season now at Southern California markets. Justin Hilbert, the executive chef at Maude in Beverly Hills, and farmer John Tenerelli of Tenerelli Orchards, give Laura Avery the scoop.

CREDITS

Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Joseph Stone

