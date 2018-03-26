Photo of Evan Kleiman and Claudia Wu, co-founder of Cherry Bombe magazine by Kat Frederick.
BONUS: Food Book Fair LA (Pt. 1)
The Food Book Fair recently came to downtown Los Angeles from March 2-4, 2018. The event has been called the “Coachella of writing about eating.” This bonus episode features a live recording of a panel that Evan Kleiman appeared on about the future of food media, as well as an interview with Food Book Fair co-directors Kimberly Chou and Amanda Dell. This the first of a two-part series.
On March 2, 2018, Evan Kleiman participated in a Food Book Fair LA panel at the about the future of food media. She sat down with Claudia Wu, co-founder of Cherry Bombe Magazine, and Juan Devis, chief creative officer of KCETLink and executive producer of “The Migrant Kitchen.” The moderator was Antonio Diaz, founder of Life & Thyme, which co-sponsored the panel with the Ace Hotel DTLA. This conversation has been edited for length.
L to R: Antonio Diaz, Evan Kleiman, Claudia Wu,
and Juan Devis. Photo credit: Kat Frederick
Evan Kleiman sits down with Food Book Fair co-directors Kimberly Chou and Amanda Dell to learn about the history of the Food Book Fair as well as their journey into food media.
Food Book Fair co-directors Kimberly Chou and Amanda Dell.
Photo credit: Mackenzie Anne Smith
Evan Kleiman
