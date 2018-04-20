ON AIR
Booze & Vinyl, Zagat's new owner, and Trap Kitchen

This week we talk to a few players taking over our Instagram feeds, including the chefs behind Compton’s Trap Kitchen and Chris Stang, CEO of The Infatuation. André and Tenaya Darlington talk mixing drinks and tunes. Pastry chef Clémence Gossett offers tips on baking with kids, and artichokes are what’s hot at the farmer’s market. Plus: Jonathan Gold delivers his long-awaited verdict on David Chang’s Majordomo.

Apr 21, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Trap Kitchen’s lobster and shrimp pineapple bowl has sold out whenever it has been posted on Instagram, courtesy of Trap Kitchen.

'Booze & Vinyl' 5 MIN

With Coachella underway, it’s a fine time to turn up the record player. Brother and sister team André and Tenaya Darlington are ready to bartend your next listening party with their latest book, ‘Booze & Vinyl,’ featuring 70 albums with cocktail pairings.

Old meets new: Zagat and The Infatuation 5 MIN

Restaurant discovery websites have had an undeniable impact on the restaurant industry as well as our dining habits. A leading player is The Infatuation, which provides recommendations based on user location. Just recently the company announced its acquisition of Zagat, the national source for restaurant rankings and reviews. The Infatuation CEO Chris Stang joins Good Food to discuss his company’s ambitions.

A cookbook from Compton's own 5 MIN


Roberto “News” Smith (left) and Malachi “Spanky” Jenkins
(right) are chefs behind Trap Kitchen. Photo by Teddy Wolff.

In 2013, Malachi “Spanky” Jenkins and Roberto “News” Smith began using social media to sell soul food classics out of an apartment in Compton. Now they have a growing empire with catering gigs at celebrity soirees around the country, as well as a food truck in Portland. They recently published their first cookbook, ‘Trap Kitchen: Bangin’ Recipes from Compton.’

Trap Kitchen

Malachi Jenkins

Baking with kids 5 MIN

Good Food’s Pie Contest is coming up on May 6, and this year it will feature its first-ever kids’ competition. Clémence Gossett, co-founder of the Gourmandise School of Sweets and Savories in Santa Monica, shares her tips on baking with kids.

Market Report: Artichokes 5 MIN


Market fresh artichokes. Photo via Pexels.

California’s state vegetable is finally in season. Market Report correspondent Laura Avery visits Patrick Healy, chef and partner of The Buffalo Club in Santa Monica, to find out how he’s serving up artichokes this time of year. She also talks about the growing process with Chris Edwards, a farmer at Rutiz Family Farms in Arroyo Grande.

Jonathan Gold issues an early verdict on Majordomo 5 MIN


Jonathan Gold wonders if David Chang’s $190 short rib is magical
enough to make you forget the price tag. Photo by Andrew Bezek.

Jonathan Gold recently caused quite a stir with his critical LA Times review of Majordomo, David Chang’s buzzy new restaurant near downtown LA. He tells Evan about his multiple visits to the restaurant, as well as his thoughts about Chang’s approach to food.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

