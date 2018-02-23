Figure Skater Brian Boitano was an Olympic gold medalist in 1988 and won multiple world and U.S. championships over his career. But he was recently in the news for a different reason. Boitano recently spoke to the New York Times about starvation and eating disorders in his sport, and the fraught relationship that many athletes have with food.
Brian Boitano, José Andrés' philanthropy, Pete Wells on harassment
Brian Boitano shares the struggle that many figure skaters have with food. Kim Severson talks about Chef José Andrés’ humanitarian work in Puerto Rico. Pete Wells asks why restaurateurs and chefs are issuing tepid responses to sexual harassment scandals. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gold ventures a review of The Hearth & Hound in Hollywood. And we’re checking out a different market this week: Smorgasburg LA.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Chef José Andrés serving the community in Puerto Rico.
Photo courtesy of World Central Kitchen.
This week the James Beard Foundation named Chef José Andrés Humanitarian of the Year for his work in Puerto Rico. His nonprofit World Central Kitchen served three million meals to survivors of Hurricane Maria. New York Times writer Kim Severson visited Andrés on the ground in Puerto Rico and saw the impact of his work in devastated communities.
Recently some noted chefs and restaurateurs have announced that they’re stepping away from the day-to-day operations of their businesses following allegations of sexual harassment against them. Pete Wells, restaurant critic for the New York Times, recently addressed the issue of how most restaurateurs are failing to take responsibility.
April Bloomfield presides over a vegetable-focused menu with standouts
like the cabbage with oyster emulsion. Photo by Sierra Prescott.
Jonathan Gold ventures a review of The Hearth & Hound in Hollywood. Amid recent allegations against co-owner Ken Friedman, he still finds plenty of reasons to go, including Chef April Bloomfield’s important culinary voice and the restaurant’s exceptional wine list.
A chef from popular Smorgasburg LA vendor Shrimp Daddy
prepares their signature garlic shrimp. Photo by Rosalie Atkinson.
Good Food visits the weekly Smorgasburg LA food festival to meet some exciting new vendors.
Guests:
Carlos Gomez, Churro Boss (@thechurroboss)
June Kwan, Shrimp Daddy (@EatShrimpDaddy)
Armen Martirosyan, Mid East Tacos
Mark Reynolds, The Jolly Oyster (@JollyOyster)
Jason Winters, Hearth & Olive
Zach Brooks, general manager of Smorgasburg LA (@midtownlunchLA)
Chef and TV personality Susan Feniger stops by KCRW to share about Simply diVine, the premier food and wine event for the LGBT community and its supporters.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
More From Good Food
Kitchen Creativity, Deb Perelman, and the myth of 'easy cooking' We’re looking inside the modern home kitchen. Cookbook authors Karen Page and Andrew Dornenburg are unleashing creativity. Deb Perelman looks back on Smitten Kitchen and talks everyday meals. Amy Trubek says home cooking has come a long way. And food historian Rachel Laudan explains why ‘easy cooking’ is far from it. Finally, there’s puntarelle at the market and Jonathan Gold finds superlative dim sum.
Curtis Stone, true crime in food, and gopchang Curtis Stone’s new theme for Maude takes eaters around the world. A new Netflix series explores crime in the food industry. Koreatown serves up an intimidating dish. Simran Sethi tells us how sound can change the taste of chocolate. Tết celebrations kick off with bánh chưng at Good Girl Dinette. We’ll talk mushrooms at the market and hear just how spicy Jonathan Gold likes his ramen at Killer Noodle.
Will Guidara, mezcal, and learning "Knife Skills" Will Guidara talks hospitality after opening The NoMad Hotel in LA. Former Good Food producer Gillian Ferguson heads to Oaxaca for a lesson on mezcal. Thomas Lennon’s “Knife Skills” earns an Oscar nom. We’ll hear how the Whole Foods diet began with hippies and long-hairs, and we’ll see if Laura Avery can get a date at the market. Also, Jonathan Gold visits Newport Beach for French food.
California's New Pot Era On January 1, recreational marijuana became legal in California. Although still federally illegal, the state is facing a major period of transition as it begins to regulate the substance. Looking particularly at cannabis cuisine and the farmers supplying the state with its crop, we are getting into California’s canna-business.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
FAQ: KCRW’s ‘Good Food’ Pie Contest 2018 Registration is now open for the 9th Annual KCRW ‘Good Food’ Pie Contest on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at UCLA’s Royce Quad. To enter your pies in any of the nine… Read More
What a great pie-dea: chocolate pecan slab pie When Deb Perelman started her blog it was to chronicle dating and eating in New York. Now, she has a massive loyal following and has just released her second cookbook, “Smitten Kitchen Every Day.” Read More