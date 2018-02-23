ON AIR
Brian Boitano, José Andrés' philanthropy, Pete Wells on harassment

Brian Boitano shares the struggle that many figure skaters have with food. Kim Severson talks about Chef José Andrés’ humanitarian work in Puerto Rico. Pete Wells asks why restaurateurs and chefs are issuing tepid responses to sexual harassment scandals. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gold ventures a review of The Hearth & Hound in Hollywood. And we’re checking out a different market this week: Smorgasburg LA.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 24, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Starvation and the Olympics 12 MIN, 46 SEC

Figure Skater Brian Boitano was an Olympic gold medalist in 1988 and won multiple world and U.S. championships over his career. But he was recently in the news for a different reason. Boitano recently spoke to the New York Times about starvation and eating disorders in his sport, and the fraught relationship that many athletes have with food.

Kim Severson on José Andrés, Humanitarian of the Year 9 MIN, 21 SEC


Chef José Andrés serving the community in Puerto Rico.
Photo courtesy of World Central Kitchen.

This week the James Beard Foundation named Chef José Andrés Humanitarian of the Year for his work in Puerto Rico. His nonprofit World Central Kitchen served three million meals to survivors of Hurricane Maria. New York Times writer Kim Severson visited Andrés on the ground in Puerto Rico and saw the impact of his work in devastated communities.

Owning up to harassment 9 MIN, 55 SEC

Recently some noted chefs and restaurateurs have announced that they’re stepping away from the day-to-day operations of their businesses following allegations of sexual harassment against them. Pete Wells, restaurant critic for the New York Times, recently addressed the issue of how most restaurateurs are failing to take responsibility.

Jonathan Gold dines at The Hearth & Hound 9 MIN, 22 SEC


April Bloomfield presides over a vegetable-focused menu with standouts
like the cabbage with oyster emulsion. Photo by Sierra Prescott.

Jonathan Gold ventures a review of The Hearth & Hound in Hollywood. Amid recent allegations against co-owner Ken Friedman, he still finds plenty of reasons to go, including Chef April Bloomfield’s important culinary voice and the restaurant’s exceptional wine list.

Market Report: Smorgasburg LA 10 MIN, 4 SEC


A chef from popular Smorgasburg LA vendor Shrimp Daddy
prepares their signature garlic shrimp. Photo by Rosalie Atkinson.

Good Food visits the weekly Smorgasburg LA food festival to meet some exciting new vendors.

Guests:
Carlos Gomez, Churro Boss (@thechurroboss)
June Kwan, Shrimp Daddy (@EatShrimpDaddy)
Armen Martirosyan, Mid East Tacos
Mark Reynolds, The Jolly Oyster (@JollyOyster)
Jason Winters, Hearth & Olive
Zach Brooks, general manager of Smorgasburg LA (@midtownlunchLA)

Feeling simply diVine 3 MIN, 43 SEC

Chef and TV personality Susan Feniger stops by KCRW to share about Simply diVine, the premier food and wine event for the LGBT community and its supporters.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

