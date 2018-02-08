Grilling up gopchang and vegetables in Koreatown. (By Jacklyn Kim)
Curtis Stone, true crime in food, and gopchang
Curtis Stone’s new theme for Maude takes eaters around the world. A new Netflix series explores crime in the food industry. Koreatown serves up an intimidating dish. Simran Sethi tells us how sound can change the taste of chocolate. Tết celebrations kick off with bánh chưng at Good Girl Dinette. We’ll talk mushrooms at the market and hear just how spicy Jonathan Gold likes his ramen at Killer Noodle.
Mahogany clams at Maude in Beverly Hills. (By Ray Kachatorian)
In 2017, chef Curtis Stone briefly closed the doors of his Beverly Hills restaurant, Maude, and retired his concept of showcasing a single ingredient each month. Now the restaurant is back with a brand new focus: a series of quarterly menus inspired by four of the world's great wine regions, starting with Rioja.
A new Netflix series investigates the unsightly realities of the food industry. ‘Rotten’ explores stories of greed, sabotage and unsavory food production across the U.S.
Christine Haughney was the investigative reporter on the series.
Grilling up gopchang and vegetables in Koreatown. (Photo by Jacklyn Kim)
We visit Koreatown for gopchang, a traditional dish made from grilled intestines. Contributor Jacklyn Kim reports on how the dish has become a favorite of some Angelenos. With help from the Independent Producer Project.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a new chocolate tasting experience. (By Jer Eskok)
How does sound transform the taste of a piece of chocolate when you pop it into your mouth? Deliciousness is an experience that we think is centered in our noses and on our tongues. But Good Food contributor Simran Sethi says it’s actually influenced by so much more.
‘The Slow Melt’ is Simran’s podcast on all things chocolate.
The Vietnamese New Year kicks off on February 16. For Diep Tran, chef and owner of Good Girl Dinette in Highland Park, Tết celebrations are not complete without a batch of bánh chưng. These labor-intensive cakes are made of sticky rice, pork and beans wrapped in banana leaves.
Learn how to make bánh chưng from Diep’s recipe on the Good Food blog.
Lion’s Mane mushroom at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. (By Joseph Stone)
Laura Avery gets the scoop on mushrooms with the help of Katy Smith, chef at Puesto, and Cliff Kane of Kane's Family Farm in La Habra.
A delicious noodle-pull. (By Rosalie Atkinson)
Jonathan Gold reviews the fiendishly spicy tantanmen at Killer Noodle on Sawtelle.
Killer Noodle: 2030 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 | (424) 293-0474
