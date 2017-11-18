ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

David Tanis, a Thanksgiving cocktail, Cipe Pineles, and 'Sangsgiving'

This week, we are prepping for Thanksgiving with seasonal stories of food, culture, and creativity. David Tanis offers market-inspired ideas for sides. Laura Avery talks persimmon and pinecone cocktails. Cipe Pineles just wants to be left alone with her recipes. Jonathan Gold enjoys a meal at Ink.well. LA Times and Pie Contest judge Noelle Carter gives us a holiday dessert pep-talk. Sang Yoon gives us permission to skip the Thanksgiving traditions this year.

COMING SOON

Nov 18, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of cauliflower couscous from Market Cooking by David Tanis.

David Tanis is keeping it fresh this holiday season 5 MIN

In his latest work, “Market Cooking,” David Tanis takes us for a spin around the farmer’s market to find revelations and inspiration. Since few meals are as season-dependent as Thanksgiving, we thought we’d lean on David for Thanksgiving ideas, especially for sides.

David Tanis Market Cooking

David Tanis

The Market Report: Thanksgiving cocktail 5 MIN

Mixologist Matt Biancaniello extols the virtues of a persimmon and pinecone cocktail. Laura Ramirez, a farmer at JJ's Lone Daughter Ranch in San Bernardino County talks about growing and picking Hachiya persimmons.


A cut hachiya persimmon at the market. (Photo by Joseph Stone)


Cipe Pineles' says 'Leave me alone with my recipes' 5 MIN


Photo of Cipe Pineles at work, used with permission.

Sarah Rich and Wendy MacNaughton happened upon a sketchbook at a book fair that turned out to be an unpublished 1945 manuscript by Cipe Pineles, the first female art director at Conde Nast. A Jewish immigrant from Eastern Europe, the manuscript was a hand-painted homage to her family’s good culture.

Leave Me Alone with the Recipes

Cipe Pineles

Jonathan Gold dines at Ink.well 5 MIN


Chef Michael Voltaggio at his new restaurant Ink.well. Photo by The Hundreds.

Jonathan Gold finds a more populist scene at Michael Voltaggio’s latest restaurant, a reboot of his shuttered restaurant Ink.

Thankful for dessert 5 MIN

Half the battle of pulling off a successful Thanksgiving is about prep. How far in advance can we bake a pie and still have it delicious come Thursday? We’ve invited Noelle Carter of the LA Times and Good Food Pie Contest judge to talk shop.

'Sangsgiving' 5 MIN

While many will try and emulate the Norman Rockwell image of a beautifully basted turkey as their table’s centerpiece, others will forgo tradition and opt for a meal of uni, wagyu, and champagne. Lukshon and Father’s Office chef Sang Yoon suggests creating your own unconventional Thanksgiving memories.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Spaghetti Pie: probably not Stanley Tucci approved
Good Food Blog

Spaghetti Pie: probably not Stanley Tucci approved Different recipes can evoke specific memories. For Gail Simmons, this spaghetti pie reminds her of backpacking across New Zealand and Australia at 19, eating at little roadside stops along the way Read More

Nov 10, 2017

Market, then make it: Sweet potato tacos
Good Food Blog

Market, then make it: Sweet potato tacos Time for a crossover post! This week, we suggest grabbing some fresh sweet potatoes from your local farmer’s market and tapping into L.A. chef Wes Avila’s creative new cookbook for some of his signature sweet potato tacos. Read More

Nov 03, 2017

Wake me up for breakfast in Hong Kong
Good Food Blog

Wake me up for breakfast in Hong Kong In Hong Kong, cha chaan teng have been serving up Western and Hong Kong comfort food since the 1950s. Many of these cafes are thriving, even as monster restaurant chains gain a foothold. Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed